Sierra Vista man held without bond on suspicion of child abuse

A 34-year-old Sierra Vista man is being held without bond on suspicion of child abuse after two preschoolers "showed signs of being beaten," authorities said.

Reynaldo Alvarez was booked into the Cochise County Jail on multiple domestic violence counts of endangerment, aggravated assault and child abuse, the Sierra Vista Police Department said.

Officers who responded around 9 p.m. May 31 to a report of injured children found four youngsters between the ages of 1 and 5 at a residence in the 1800 block of Paseo de la Luna, the department said.

All four were evaluated by medical personnel and "two of the children showed signs of being beaten, with one suffering serious injuries," SVPD said.

"One child was found to have a possible bone fracture, possible spinal injury, several facial injuries and multiple body bruises. A second child was found to have several facial injuries," the department said in a news release.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective John Andela at 520-452-7500.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.