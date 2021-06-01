 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sierra Vista man held without bond on suspicion of child abuse

Sierra Vista man held without bond on suspicion of child abuse

Tucson Police, code lights (copy) (copy)

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

A 34-year-old Sierra Vista man is being held without bond on suspicion of child abuse after two preschoolers "showed signs of being beaten," authorities said.

Reynaldo Alvarez was booked into the Cochise County Jail on multiple domestic violence counts of endangerment, aggravated assault and child abuse, the Sierra Vista Police Department said.

Officers who responded around 9 p.m. May 31 to a report of injured children found four youngsters between the ages of 1 and 5 at a residence in the 1800 block of Paseo de la Luna, the department said.

All four were evaluated by medical personnel and "two of the children showed signs of being beaten, with one suffering serious injuries," SVPD said.

"One child was found to have a possible bone fracture, possible spinal injury, several facial injuries and multiple body bruises. A second child was found to have several facial injuries," the department said in a news release.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective John Andela at 520-452-7500.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News