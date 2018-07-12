A Sierra Vista man allegedly assaulted an officer while being processed after he led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning.
Louis Southern, 61, was being processed at the Sierra Vista Police Department for multiple charges including reckless driving, when he kicked the officer in the leg, a news release said. He attempted a second kick which was blocked by the arresting officer.
Witnesses first reported Southern was driving at high speeds and running red lights in a pickup truck near South Highway 92 and Buffalo Soldier Trail around 9:10 a.m.
Southern was later spotted by witnesses outside of his truck waving a hammer around in the 1900 block of Highway 92, the release said.
When an officer tried to make a traffic stop, Southern sped off in excess of 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, swerving and following vehicles too closely, the release said.
Southern struck a light pole after losing control of the vehicle near Avenida Cochise and Remington Drive. He continued driving shortly before coming to a stop.
He is facing charges of unlawful flight from law enforcement, reckless driving, aggressive driving, criminal speed, aggravated assault to a law enforcement officer, felony criminal damage, and displaying a fictitious license plate.