Sierra Vista's deputy police chief has been appointed to the department's top post, officials say.

Chris Hiser replaces Adam Thrasher, who held the post for more than 27 years, the department said Wednesday in a news release.

Hiser's term begins July 15.

“I’m grateful to chief Thrasher for the excellent job he did as chief and the many years he has spent serving our community with the Sierra Vista Police Department,” said city manager Chuck Potucek. “I’m confident chief Hiser will continue to lead our police force with the integrity and professionalism he has demonstrated throughout his career.”

Born-and-raised in Mesa, Hiser is a 20-year veteran of the department.

“The mission of protecting and serving our community is a responsibility in which I take much pride. I’m honored to lead the men and women of the Sierra Vista Police Department in pursuit of our mission,” Hiser said in a news release. “We will continue to build upon a foundation of professionalism, courage, and integrity as we prepare for future challenges.”