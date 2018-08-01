A Cochise County man is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor and luring after Sierra Vista police say his planned meeting with a girl was with undercover detectives instead.
The investigation began after police say they received a tip that Anthony Perez, 45, allegedly molested a girl, a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department said.
Detectives posed as the girl on the internet and engaged in conversation with Perez. According to police, Perez "expressed interest" in the girl sneaking out of her home to "engage in sexual activity" with him. When Perez arrived at the location where he thought he'd meet the girl, detectives were waiting for him, the release shows.
Perez was arrested on Tuesday night and booked into the Cochise County jail, the release says. He is also facing DUI charges and is being held without bond.
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call Detective Justin Dannels at 452-7500.