A Sierra Vista teenager is dead after he fell off the roof of a moving vehicle early Monday morning, officials said.
Sierra Vista police and paramedics went to the area of Avenida Escuela and Blackbird Drive at about 12:11 a.m. after receiving a report of a single vehicle incident involving a serious injury, according to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department.
Responders found a male teen who had suffered serious head trauma. A second Sierra Vista teenager was also on the scene and identified himself as the driver of the SUV involved in the incident, the release said.
The injured teen was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center by ambulance, then flown by helicopter to a level one trauma center in Tucson, where he died shortly after, the release said.
Police believe that the victim was standing on the roof of the SUV while the other teen drove the vehicle around a neighborhood. At some point, the victim fell from the car, causing severe head trauma. The investigation has not indicated that either one of the involved teens was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the release.
Sierra Vista police would like to remind the public that moving vehicles are extremely dangerous and to never engage in behavior that could risk serious injury or death.