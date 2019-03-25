Three people were killed after a tractor trailer hit two other vehicles in southwestern New Mexico, authorities say.
The collision happened near Lordsburg on Interstate 10 around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, New Mexico State Police said on Monday.
An initial investigation indicates a Freightliner tractor trailer crossed the center median, hitting another tractor trailer head-on and a Dodge pickup headed in the opposite lane.
Authorities pronounced three people dead at the scene.
They were the driver of the second tractor trailer, 47-year-old Jose Apodaca of El Paso; a passenger in the pickup, 47-year-old Susan Rojo of Sierra Vista; and the Freightliner driver, 50-year-old Sean White of West Covina, California.
The 51-year-old male driver of the pickup and a 13-year-old female passenger suffered critical injuries.
The crash investigation continues.