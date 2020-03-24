Sierra Vista woman facing child abuse charges

The mother of an area toddler is under arrest after Tucson child abuse personnel found eight broken bones and other injuries on her 21-month-old daughter, police said.
Melanie Petersen, 25, of Sierra Vista, faces 24 felony counts of endangerment, domestic violence child abuse and domestic violence aggravated assault, the Sierra Vista Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.
Police were alerted by a call from a pediatric care provider who said X-rays taken when the child was brought in for treatment of a broken arm showed the break had happened several days before treatment was sought.
The girl was taken to a Tucson hospital "where a team of medical professionals specializing in suspected child abuse conducted a full examination.
"They discovered 10 injuries including eight bone fractures in various stages of healing," the news release said.
It said the Arizona Department of Child Safety is assisting police in the investigation.
