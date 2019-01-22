The driver of a pickup truck was killed Sunday evening when she lost control of a pickup truck that rolled on Arizona 90 and threw her into oncoming traffic, officials say.
Christina Dominguez, 38, of Sierra Vista, was headed west when she lost control of her 2005 Chevrolet pickup about 6:25 p.m. near Huachuca City. When the vehicle rolled, she was thrown into the eastbound lane of traffic and was hit by several vehicles, said Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Kameron Lee.
Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene, and the truck ended up in the eastbound lanes of traffic, Lee said.
Officials closed both lanes of traffic, with road closures in lower Huachuca City at Railroad Drive and at the intersection of highways 90 and 82, for several hours to conduct an investigation.
The motorists in every vehicle involved are cooperating with the investigation.
It's unknown what caused Dominguez to lose control of the vehicle. This investigation is on going. There is no more information at this time.