Regal lizards are local royalty

Sightings have become rare in some areas of town, but horned lizards are still abundant in Tucson, according to research scientist Phil Rosen. Here's some basic information about the variety found here:

Common name: Regal horned lizard

Scientific name: Phrynosoma solare, a reference to its unique spread of horns arranged like the rays of the sun.

It lives two to four years in the wild and can grow to about 5 and half inches long.

It feeds on ants, especially harvester ants.

The female lays somewhere between 5 and 30 eggs at a time, generally once a season.

It has a number of natural predators, including rattlesnakes, hawks, coyotes, bobcats and roadrunners.

It defends itself by blending into its surroundings, running away, squirting foul-tasting blood from its eyes or flipping onto its back and flattening itself out to appear too big to eat.