Singing Wind Bookshop owner, 'force of nature' Winn Bundy dies at 90

There, she came under the tutelage of Lawrence Clark Powell, author, critic and librarian, who was architect of UCLA’s library system and built the UA’s library into a respected research center.

He infused Bundy with her love of books, she later told interviewers, although Powell at first tried to discourage her from starting a bookstore, saying it would never work in such a remote location.

“She saw the bookstore as the extension of (Powell’s) mission, to celebrate the literature of this unique place in the country,” Zoellner recalled.

Bundy and her husband bought the store’s first books with $600 they got from a family for whom they were dog-sitting for two “horrid” German shepherds, as Time described them. It seems the dogs were tormenting the Bundys’ horses, and one of the horses kicked a dog in the face and knocked its eye out, damage for which the Bundys charged the dog owners.

“Always real close to the edge”

The store grew by word of mouth. Winn Bundy did little or no advertising. Family members and friends said it made little or no profit, although she was usually able to earn enough to pay at least one staffer, sometimes more.