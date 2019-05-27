What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Regina Encinas.
Nominated by: Crystal Ballesteros.
Why: Encinas is a single mother of three. She has three jobs and is currently attending college to complete a degree in physical therapy. Encinas doesn’t have much time for herself due to her children’s extra activities, such as swim meets, soccer and baseball, Ballesteros wrote in her nomination letter. Encinas also cares for two children through a respite program, and she has been there to watch them grow up, Ballesteros wrote. Encinas “embodies the meaning of kindness and demonstrates it in any way that she can,” Ballesteros wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.