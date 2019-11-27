Now’s your chance to meet Sinterklaas — the namesake behind the holiday celebrated in the Netherlands.
For the second year, The Dutch Eatery & Refuge is hosting a breakfast with Sinterklaas on Sunday, days before he heads to the Netherlands.
The holiday of Sinterklaas takes over the Netherlands on Dec. 5. Similar holidays are celebrated in other European countries.
Upon first glance, you could confuse Sinterklaas’ red attire and long white beard with that of Santa Claus, the jolly figure who brings presents to children each year on Christmas Day.
But Sinterklaas, who dresses a bit more regal, isn’t the same as Santa, The Dutch’s owners Marcus and Nicole van Winden say. Marcus was born and raised in the Netherlands and Nicole lived there for a year.
“The legend goes that he’s actually from Spain, not from the North Pole like Santa Claus is,” Nicole van Winden says.
On the eve of Sinterklaas, kids leave out carrots for Sinterklaas’ horse — which he rides instead of a sleigh with reindeer. And instead of stockings, kids leave out shoes that Sinterklaas fills with candy and cookies.
In addition to sweets, Sinterklaas typically leaves smaller gifts for kids, opposed to the big gifts that Santa typically brings.
“It was always fun to find a treat, as a kid, in the morning,” Marcus van Winden says. “It was the best thing ever — just the whole excitement toward when he’s coming.”
Although Christmas is also celebrated in the Netherlands, the van Windens say Sinterklaas is the bigger holiday for kids. The Dutch also hosts a breakfast with Santa later in December.
“The holiday season of festivities kicks off when Sinterklaas comes to town,” Nicole van Winden says.
During the Dec. 1 breakfast at The Dutch, which is located across the street from the University of Arizona at 943 E. University Blvd., Sinterklaas will make an appearance and take photos with visitors. Parents can also bring a small wrapped gift for Sinterklaas to give to their child — just make sure their name is written on it.
The breakfast is $12.50 per person and includes traditional Sinterklaas foods:
- Oliebollen, a Dutch doughnut served around the holidays
- Choice of Mimi’s Chile Eggs or Pannenkoek, a traditional Dutch pancake
- Pepernoten and Kruidnoten, traditional cookies that Sinterklaas usually puts in kids’ shoes
- Chocolate letters, another common treat left by Sinterklaas
- Koffie or hot cocoa
Sinterklaas is set to arrive at the restaurant at 10 a.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made at thedutchtucson.com or 792-6684. The Dutch will be closed on Nov. 28-29.