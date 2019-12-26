Sites open around Tucson to take discarded Christmas trees for recycling

With Santa long gone and the Christmas tree starting to look a little dried out, residents can once again drop off their trees for recycling.
The city of Tucson’s annual TreeCycle program will accept trees now through Jan. 12. The sites are located throughout Tucson, and also in Marana and Oro Valley.
The city will grind the trees into wood chips, which will be available to the public at the Los Reales Landfill after Jan. 5. People should bring their own containers to take home free wood chips for their gardens.
Everything should be removed from the tree, including the stand, before dropping it off at the TreeCycle sites. They cannot mulch stands, ornaments, wire and tinsel. Also, do not wrap your tree in plastic bags. The city recommends “tree pooling” by dropping off your neighbor’s tree to save a car trip.
The following TreeCycle sites are open during daylight hours, seven days a week (unless noted):
- Oro Valley Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive (only open through Jan. 5)
- Tank’s Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility, 7301 E. Speedway (turn north on North Prudence Road). This site is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Golf Links Sports Park, 2400 S. Craycroft Road.
- Tucson Rodeo Grounds, South Third Avenue, north of East Irvington Road.
- Los Reales Landfill, 5300 E. Los Reales Road. Entrance is at intersection of South Craycroft and Los Reales roads. Site open Mondays-Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tank’s Ina Land Reclamation Facility, 5300 W. Ina Road. (a quarter-mile west of I-10). Site is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Purple Heart Park, 10050 E. Rita Road.
- Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way (southeast corner of parking lot).
The city of Tucson will not collect discarded Christmas trees from curbs or in alleys. The collection sites cannot accept other green waste.
For more details, go to www.tucsonaz.gov/treecycle.