Size of Bighorn Fire surpasses that of 2003 wildfire that tore through Summerhaven

The Bighorn Fire grew to more than 88,000 acres by Friday morning, surpassing the size in acres of the 2003 Aspen Fire that burned through Summerhaven and resulting for an evacuation of an area on the east side of the blaze.
The 84,000-acre Aspen Fire destroyed more than 300 homes and businesses in the town that’s a popular escape for Tucsonans. No property atop Mount Lemmon has burned in the Bighorn Fire, which has remained steady this week at about 33% containment.
However, a surge in the fire along its east edge prompted an evacuation order late Friday afternoon for an area south of the Pima County line and west of the community of Redington, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.
On Friday afternoon, Andy Huntsberger, an operations section chief with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, said the east edge of the wildfire had been pushed by west winds. “We are looking at all kinds of options to bring it under containment,” Huntsberger said of the eastern edge of the blaze.
Meanwhile, the western edge of the fire near Catalina State Park has nearly “stopped moving” because of a lack of fuel, said Huntsberger, adding that the north end of the wildfire has also remained within the containment lines.
“We’re in good shape with the work we’ve done so far,” Scott Schuster, an incident commander with the the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said Friday morning about fire lines and other buffers created around areas surrounding Oracle and SaddleBrooke.
Some 1,100 people are assigned and more than $25 million has been spent so far to fight the wildfire.
Schuster said firefighters were expecting to be challenged by wind throughout the day Friday as well as low humidity, which has helped fuel flare-ups in different parts of the Santa Catalinas this week.
“All those areas on the top of the mountain are looking in good shape,” Schuster said, describing a “green doughnut” of fire protection established around Summerhaven, Willow Creek and the Catalina Highway.
He predicted an uptick in smoke Friday that would be visible across Tucson, but added that the increase in smoke is “not a concern to firefighters.”
Flames were expected to burn in the lower Catalina Foothills, but fire lines and other buffering there is strong, and crews are ready to respond quickly, he said.
The area around the upper Sabino Canyon had quieted too. Helicopters dropped huge buckets of water there Thursday.
Crews in the Summerhaven area have been working to improve containment lines and buffer areas. The fire had been active near Maverick Spring and Green Mountain northeast of Willow Canyon, but containment efforts there remain strong.
