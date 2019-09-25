A skunk bit an Oro Valley woman on Tuesday, wildlife officials say.
The skunk may be rabid, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The incident happened west of Catalina State Park.
The woman was treated at a hospital and released, Game and Fish said. The same skunk may have been seen again later in the day.
If you come across aggressive wildlife, call Game and Fish at 623-236-7201.
Oro Valley woman bit by possibly rabid skunk Tues. west of Catalina State Park treated & released. Same skunk possibly seen again later nearby off Ram Fields Pass Road. Pima Co. leads AZ in 2019 rabies cases w/ 27. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7 re: aggressive wildlife & avoid. pic.twitter.com/gXdthqsxy0— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) September 25, 2019