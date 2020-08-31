Slain Tohono O'odham police officer found renewed sense of purpose working with students

He deployed to the first Gulf War in the early 1990s, maintaining the helicopters from a base in Saudi Arabia, his brother said.

After leaving the military, Bryan Brown went to work for private industry overseas then returned to the United States and eventually headed south to Arizona, where “he heard there was steady work to be had,” he said.

The tribal police job seemed a great fit, his brother said.

In the military, Bryan Brown had served with people of different races and was at ease being part of community where he was the one who looked different, Steven Brown said.

Bryan Brown abhorred racism and would call out anyone who told a racist joke within earshot, his brother said.

Bryan Brown felt a renewed sense of purpose 10 years ago when he was assigned as a school resource officer for Baboquivari Unified School District 40 on the reservation, his brother said.

The two siblings often talked on the phone and Bryan Brown would regale him with stories of 20 or so children lining up to hug him as soon as he set foot on campus.

“If there were 20 kids, they would each get an individual hug. Not a group hug,” Steven Brown said.