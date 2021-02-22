Slain University of Arizona student remembered as natural leader

A University of Arizona student fatally shot on campus late Saturday is being remembered as a natural leader who would “walk through fire for others.”

Meanwhile, police are seeking the public’s help to locate an older red or maroon Cadillac sedan from which the fatal shots were fired.

Forrest Keys, 20, a UA sophomore majoring in communications and a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, was killed inside a parking garage on North Cherry Avenue as he was walking home Feb. 20 around 11 p.m., police said.

When the Cadillac drove past, “an argument ensued for reasons unknown, and soon afterward shots were fired,” said a Monday news release from the Tucson Police Department, which is assisting UA campus police with the homicide investigation.

The vehicle was described as a red or maroon Cadillac DTS from the model years 2006-2011. Police released a photo of the car taken from a surveillance camera inside the parking garage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips.

Keys hailed from Pennsylvania and graduated in 2019 from a high school in Lower Moreland Township, a community about 25 miles north of Philadelphia.