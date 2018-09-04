Buy Now

People gather to watch a dramatic sunset as clouds roll in over the Tucson Mountains on August 20, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Areas in and near Tucson experienced lots of rainfall during the three-day weekend. 

As for August rain, according to the National Weather Service, last August was the first August with above-normal rainfall since 2006. We'll see how September checks out. 

Tucsonans can expect a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, but chances are expected to dwindle as the week continues. 

Tucson is also expected to have high temperatures in the 90s over the next couple of days. 

High: 95

Low: 72

Currently

Clear, 72.5
Wind 0 MPH South, 75% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

8 am: Clear, 75.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 1
9 am: Clear, 79.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 3
10 am: Clear, 83.3
Wind 2 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 87.7
Wind 2 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.5
Wind 3 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.4
Wind 5 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 10
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.1
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.3
Wind 4 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 5
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.4
Wind 5 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.7
Wind 6 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.6
Wind 7 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 87.7
Wind 7 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 85.3
Wind 6 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 83.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 82.1
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 80.1
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0

Wednesday

12 am: Clear, 78.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 77.5
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 76.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 76.2
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 75.0
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 74.6
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 73.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 74.9
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 78.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 1
9 am: Clear, 82.1
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 3
10 am: Clear, 85.8
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Clear, 88.8
Wind 3 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Clear, 91.3
Wind 4 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Clear, 93.6
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 9
2 pm: Clear, 95.2
Wind 5 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.5
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 5
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.9
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.3
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.6
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 90.5
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
