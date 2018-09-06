A small fire is burning on the Santa Catalina Mountains Thursday evening.
Approximately one acre has burned so far, said Heidi Schewel, public affairs officer for the U.S. Forest Service. She added it is burning in the vicinity of Finger Rock Canyon.
No structures are being threatened by the fire, Schewel said.
It was possibly caused by a lightning strike but the official cause is being investigated. Storms were expected to move through the area Thursday evening, according to forecasts by the National Weather in Tucson.
Officials are monitoring the fire and will reevaluate if action needs to be taken.