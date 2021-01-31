Smartphone app could let University of Arizona students conduct their own COVID-19 tests

The test will be used in tandem with the saline gargle test the administration implemented this semester for regular testing.

It identifies the coronavirus infection when “users introduce antibodies with fluorescent beads to a potentially contaminated water sample. If enough particles of the pathogen are present in the sample, several antibodies attach to each pathogen particle,” UA said.

By using the microscope, UA said, “the pathogen particles show up as little clumps of fluorescent beads, which the user can then count.

The process — adding beads to the sample, soaking a piece of paper in the sample, then taking a smartphone photograph of it under a microscope and counting the beads – takes about 10 to 15 minutes.”

The group hopes to further their advancements into making the components with 3D-printed housing for the microscope attachment and microfluidic paper chip.

It involves the same technology, but instead of a smartphone microscope and specially designed enclosure, users would download a smartphone app and use a microfluidic chip stamped with a QR code.