Firefighters will be burning 25-acres of slash piles from forest thinning on Mount Lemmon over the next three days, officials say.
Weather permitting, crews will work from Tuesday through Thursday along Catalina Highway, which is the road up to Mount Lemmon, Spencer Canyon and the Whitetail Campground.
Smoke may be seen from Catalina Highway, Oracle, Summerhaven and Tucson,
a Coronado National Forest news release said. The goal is to reduce hazardous fuels from nearby communities.
No road closures are anticipated, officials said. Visitors should use caution in the area as fire crews will be present on the roads, trails and recreation areas.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as as they happen!
Fall Colors in Tucson
Autumn colors make themselves apparent during the beginning of the autumn season in Bear Wallow Spring on the Santa Catalina Mountains on October 15th, 2019. Cooler temperatures near the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains are causing a change in leaves and autumn colors are expected to start peaking in the coming weeks.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Fall Colors in Tucson
Greg Wallace, professional Tucson artist, paints the fall foliage during the beginning of the autumn season on Bear Wallow Spring in the Santa Catalina Mountains on October 15th, 2019. Bear Wallow Spring and Marshall Gulch are good spots in the Santa Catalina Mountains to see fall foliage in Tucson. Cooler temperatures near the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains are causing a change in leaves and autumn colors are expected to start peaking in the coming weeks.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Fall Colors in Tucson
Leaves start to change their color to red during the beginning of the autumn season in Marshall Gulch in the Santa Catalina Mountains on October 15th, 2019. Cooler temperatures near the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains are causing a change in leaves and autumn colors are expected to start peaking in the coming weeks.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Fall Colors in Tucson
Leaves loose their color during the beginning of the autumn season in Marshall Gulch in the Santa Catalina Mountains on October 15th, 2019. Cooler temperatures near the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains are causing a change in leaves and autumn colors are expected to start peaking in the coming weeks.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Fall Colors in Tucson
A hiker hikes along a trail during the beginning of the autumn season in Bear Wallow Spring in the Santa Catalina Mountains on October 15th, 2019. Bear Wallow Spring is a good spot on Mount Lemmon to see fall foliage in Tucson. Cooler temperatures near the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains are causing a change in leaves and autumn colors are expected to start peaking in the coming weeks.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Fall Colors in Tucson
A single red tree stands out among pine trees during the beginning of the autumn season in Marshall Gulch in the Santa Catalina Mountains on October 15th, 2019. Cooler temperatures near the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains are causing a change in leaves and autumn colors are expected to start peaking in the coming weeks.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Fall Colors in Tucson
Christine Rocco, right, talks with her granddaughter, Leah Conner, and her granddaughters best friend, Lavinia Jones, both first graders, during a class hike in Marshall Gulch Picnic Area in the Santa Catalina Mountains on October 15th, 2019. Cooler temperatures near the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains are causing a change in leaves and autumn colors are expected to start peaking in the coming weeks.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Fall Colors in Tucson
Autumn colors make themselves apparent during the beginning of the autumn season on the south side of the Santa Catalina Mountains on October 15th, 2019. Cooler temperatures near the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains are causing a change in leaves and autumn colors are expected to start peaking in the coming weeks.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Fall Colors in Tucson
A brown leaf lays on top of a light stream of water in Marshall Gulch Picnic Area in the Santa Catalina Mountains on October 15th, 2019. Cooler temperatures near the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains are causing a change in leaves and autumn colors are expected to start peaking in the coming weeks.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Fall Colors in Tucson
A car drives down the Santa Catalina Highway in front of some fall foliage during the beginning of the autumn season in the Santa Catalina Mountains on October 15th, 2019. Cooler temperatures near the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains are causing a change in leaves and autumn colors are expected to start peaking in the coming weeks.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
More video from this section
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or
sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1