Mt. Lemmon

The road up to Mount Lemmon is a little over an hour drive from Tucson.

 Griffin Riley for the Arizona Daily Star

Firefighters will be burning 25-acres of slash piles from forest thinning on Mount Lemmon over the next three days, officials say.

Weather permitting, crews will work from Tuesday through Thursday along Catalina Highway, which is the road up to Mount Lemmon, Spencer Canyon and the Whitetail Campground. 

Smoke may be seen from Catalina Highway, Oracle, Summerhaven and Tucson, a Coronado National Forest news release said. The goal is to reduce hazardous fuels from nearby communities. 

No road closures are anticipated, officials said. Visitors should use caution in the area as fire crews will be present on the roads, trails and recreation areas.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.