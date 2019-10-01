Some people fear snakes or lizards.
Other people, thousands actually, flock to them — especially at the 18th annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale.
All things reptile and amphibian will grace the Tucson Expo Center this Saturday and Sunday, including alligators, crocodiles, cobras, poison dart frogs and pythons.
There will also be collections of rattlesnakes and Gila monsters from the Phoenix Herpetological and Arizona Herpetological societies. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Tucson Herpetological Society will also be in attendance.
Plus, there will be a petting zoo — with the friendly reptiles, of course — and more than 100 nationwide vendors selling and displaying all kinds of creatures. All of the reptiles and amphibians sold at the show are captive-bred, non-venomous and non-native to Arizona.
“By promoting captive bred animals only, we help protect wild fauna,” said event promoter Mark Wolfson in a press release. “Plus, captive bred animals are healthier and make better pets.”
Beyond the critters, there will be cages, supplies, books and other reptile-related merchandise for sale. Parking is free and there will be a full snack bar during the show.
Admission is cash only — $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12 years old. Children ages 5 and under are free.