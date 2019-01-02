Snow was falling early Wednesday morning in portions of the Tucson metro area as well as across southern Arizona.
The snow was mostly over eastern Pima and Santa Cruz counties. It was moving out of the area in an eastern direction, the National Weather Service in Tucson said early Wednesday.
Some parts of the Tucson area were expected to get as much as two inches of snow this morning.
Snow here was expected to end later in the morning, but portions of southeastern Arizona could expect snowfall into the afternoon, the weather service says.
There's also a winter weather advisory in effect until 9 a.m. A winter storm warning is in effect to the east of Tucson until 5 p.m.
Fort Huachuca has closed for the day, sighting multiple incidents due to icy roads and snow.
Officials said in a Facebook post that the child care centers on post are closing once parents have picked up their children. Gyms and the clinic are closing as well.
The Army installation in Cochise County will only be open today to emergency responders.
The road to Mount Lemmon is currently closed except to mountain residents and employees.
Traffic has stopped on the Interstate-10 eastbound past Benson due to a storm, according to the Department of Transportation. As well, weather has caused traffic to slow on parts of the Interstate-10 from Vail east to the state line.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise, Santa Cruz, Pima and Greenlee counties are busy this morning dealing with crashes and slide-offs, according to a tweet by the Department of Public Safety.
Parts of Cochise County received 6 inches of snow overnight, officials said. And Cochise County offices are closing for the rest of the day.
Officials recommend delaying travel in parts of southeastern Arizona.
These images show the snow southeastern Arizona is dealing with this morning. Delay travel. If u decide to travel during a snowstorm, be prepared for delays and the possibility that u will spend extended time in winter conditions due to slowing and closures caused by the weather. pic.twitter.com/LtVUr3kWwe
