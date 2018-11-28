Snow is falling in some parts of the country and temperatures have dropped well below freezing. But in Tucson — believe it or not — this is prime time for blooming roses.
A visit to an expansive rose garden maintained by the Pima County Master Gardeners offers a look at an array of roses in brilliant bloom.
The site is one of 14 themed gardens at the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension center at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. It's open to the public during daylight hours and admission is free.
A sign at the entrance notes that the garden includes 80 plants of 44 named varieties that produce a "magnificent celebration of bloom and fragrance" at this time of year.
Among the classic varieties on display are Mr. Lincoln, Queen Elizabeth and Peace roses.
Hues of red, yellow and pink are prominent along paths in the garden.
Visitors also pass a memorial that pays tribute to Lauren Kettenbach, a Master Gardener Emeritus who was known as "The Rose Queen."
MASTER GARDENER PROGRAM
The late George Brookbank, who served as a Pima County horticultural agent, founded the Master Gardener program in 1983.
More than 200 trained volunteers are now part of the program, which is coordinated in Tucson by Eric Johnson.
People who apply and are selected for the program receive comprehensive training in many aspects of horticulture. They are expected to pass an examination at the end and then receive additional training as interns. When the requirements are completed, they are certified as Master Gardener volunteers.