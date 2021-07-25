Social media captures Tucson's soggy monsoon weekend

The July rainy weekend has brought storms, flash floods and foggy skies to Tucson. From flooded trails to water rescues, here is some of the monsoon activity social media captured:
Crews responded to two crashes on I-10 this morning, between Avra Valley Rd & Tangerine. This is one of those incidents - one patient extricated & transported with minor injuries.Please slow down during this non-stop rain event! Plan ahead for a longer drive. pic.twitter.com/daz67y9Qqm— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 25, 2021
Please avoid using The Loop this weekend. Silt and mud are especially slippery. Most underpasses are CLOSED. Respect the barriers, they are there for your safety. pic.twitter.com/fW9J0u6BpV— Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) July 24, 2021
Temporary closures in Santa Catalina Mountains: within the Sabino Canyon Rec. Area, Pusch Ridge Wilderness, and Central & Northern Santa Catalina Mountains. Heavy rainfall in the area leading to localized flash flooding. Please visit our Facebook for more➡️https://t.co/N8zG3Utxcs pic.twitter.com/30l4XTTm6m— Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) July 23, 2021
Rescue deputies and The Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued several stranded hikers in Sabino Canyon. Flooding will continue. Shallow water at the start of your hike may become impassable by the time you return. For your safety, avoid trails with water crossings. pic.twitter.com/6ybehNuiAE— PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) July 25, 2021
Sabino Canyon is flowing again after last night’s storm; closed beyond the 1.5mi point…#azwx #getintotheoutthere pic.twitter.com/tYNsnbs3FU— J. C y r (@Allophile) July 24, 2021
Where is Picacho peak????.. my first time of not seeing the peak #Tucson #Monsoon #Arizona #azwx pic.twitter.com/RhzVzJJVTj— Sun4Sri (@Sri4Nit) July 25, 2021
There be dragons in the Cañada Del Oro in #Tucson. #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/LBljFtoX52— Henry Brean (@RefriedBrean) July 24, 2021
Monsoon 2021 for the record books in Tucson through July 25th with 5.82" as of 1037 am. July 5.65" ranks 4th wettest July and 6th wettest calendar month on record. #azwx pic.twitter.com/l22EVZacRp— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 25, 2021
Set out to see monsoon beauty: fog, cataracts, flowing rivers, flooding, lightning and rainbows. Weather was all wrong for lightning and rainbows, but yes to cataracts flowing down rocks on Mt. Lemmon! #TucsonMonsoon #cataracts #waterfalls pic.twitter.com/wZeZSfnZ6N— Karen Funk Blocher (@mavarin) July 25, 2021
#azwx Couple of vehicles that didn’t quite make it through the wash on the Rez #roadclosed #monsoon #tucson @whatsuptucson pic.twitter.com/UecQBqmoLb— The Yaqui Vegan 🌱 (@TheYaquiVegan) July 25, 2021
It may be awhile before Harrison Rd reopens @ the Pantano Wash. Stay Safe Tucson! pic.twitter.com/6yzg2Fb2GO— Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) July 25, 2021
Watch: Monsoon storms and flowing washes in Tucson
A monsoon storm is thrilling and dangerous. So is the aftermath of flooded washes and roads. Storms this week in Tucson left their mark. Videos taken July 22 and 23, 2021.
The Santa Cruz River was flowing strong Friday morning, July 23, 2021, after an overnight monsoon storm passed over Tucson. Video by: Mamta Po…
Thursday night and Friday morning's thunderstorms brought over two inches of rainfall to areas northwest of Tucson. More rain is expected to f…
Washes and rivers were flowing steadily Friday morning after a monsoon storm swept through Tucson the night before. More than two inches of ra…
A monsoon storm dumped a couple of inches of rain in mid-town, leading to flooding all along the Alamo Wash, July 22, 2021. Video by Kelly Pr…
Tucson's usually-dry Rillito River flowed steadily following monsoon storms that raged Thursday night into early Friday morning. These clips f…
Mud is in good supply at the CDO wash and visitors are warned to be careful.
Photos: Monsoon 2021
6 flash flood safety tips to help keep you safe this monsoon season
Check the forecast
Before you head out, check the weather forecast for expected storm activity. Floods can be caused by rainfall miles away.
Avoid afternoon hikes
If you go hiking, only hike in the morning. Storms usually occur in the afternoons and evenings.
Don't risk it
If you see dark clouds or lightning, or if you hear thunder, pack up and go home. Flooding happens suddenly and without warning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department warned.
Avoid areas prone to flooding
Stream beads, narrow canyons and washes are all subject to flooding. Also, if you see an area with flash flood warning signs posted, be extra cautious.
Avoid flowing water
Do not cross any flowing water or flooded trails, in your car or on foot. If there's flowing water, find another route.
Move to higher ground
If you see or hear a flood coming, don't try to outrun it. Search and move to higher ground as quickly as you can.