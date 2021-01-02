Social worker hired by Pima County office to help renters facing evictions

A social worker is joining the Pima County Constables’ Office to help prevent homelessness and get services for people in a year expected to bring many evictions.

At least 146 eviction hearings are scheduled so far here for the first week of the new year, and that number is expected to surge once the federal eviction moratorium expires at the end of January.

Nahrin Jabro, who will start her new job with the county office Monday, Jan. 4, knows she’s joining at a challenging time and is excited to help as much as she can.

“We definitely want to reach out prior to the eviction, if possible, to see if we can stop the eviction and get some kind of rental assistance or payment plan,” she said. “If we can’t avoid the eviction, then what are the alternatives?”

Jabro, who is earning her master’s degree in social work online from Arizona State University, has worked in behavioral health for nearly a decade. She will be paid $45,000 a year.

In addition to helping people find housing, or assistance to avoid an eviction, Jabro will also provide interventions with people who have mental health or substance use challenges.