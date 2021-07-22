Soil erosion closes stretch of Arizona 80 from Benson to St. David

Drivers traveling from Benson to St. David and Tombstone are having to take a 20-mile detour due to a road closure on Arizona 80 about 5 miles south of Interstate 10.

The closure, which began Monday afternoon, is to allow Arizona Department of Transportation work crews to repair soil erosion under the roadway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closed section is between mileposts 298 and 299. Drivers heading south on 80 toward St. David must now detour by first taking Arizona 90 south of Benson and then Arizona 82 east from 90 to 80 north of Tombstone.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Department said it had been advised of road fissures and sinkholes along Arizona 80 in the area of Apache Powder Road.

The transportation department pinned the blame for the erosion on a clogged drainage pipe that allowed extra water from storm runoff to enter the roadway, leading to soft spots under it.

ADOT maintenance crews have been working since Monday to replace the storm drain and complete pavement repairs. The work is expected to continue for several days.