Midshipman 1st Class Dominic Estevez and members of the University of Arizona Navy ROTC are reflected in a memorial plaque honoring the battleship USS Arizona on the UA Mall, Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2019, as they fine tune their formation for ceremonies commemorating Americans who lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A small group of people gathered at the USS Arizona Mall Memorial on the UA campus on Dec. 7, 2019, to honor the 1,177 sailors and Marines who died on the battleship USS Arizona during the Japanese attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. The US declared war on Japan and the Axis powers the following day, precipitating the second World War in the 20th Century. The day's ceremonies also included the unveiling of the U.S. Coast Guard emblem on the walls of the Student Union Memorial Center and a 5K run.

The University of Arizona Libraries Special Collections has an excellent history of the battleship USS Arizona at https://speccoll.library.arizona.edu/online-exhibits/exhibits/show/uss-arizona/university-of-arizona-and-uss-

The University of Arizona Navy ROTC march into the USS Arizona memorial, Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2019, and past few flowers laid in honor of the dead during ceremonies commemorating the sinking of the USS Arizona and Pearl Harbor Day, Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2019.

Midshipman Brianna Key and the University of Arizona Navy ROTC color guard present the colors during ceremonies at the University of Arizona,Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2019 commemorating the USS Arizona and Pearl Harbor Day, Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2019.

The University of Arizona Navy ROTC color guard present the colors during ceremonies on the school's mall commemorating the USS Arizona and Pearl Harbor Day, Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2019.

An emblem of the U.S. Coast Guard is unveiled in the Memorial Student Union, part of the morning's ceremonies at the University of Arizona commemorating the USS Arizona and Pearl Harbor Day, Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2019.
