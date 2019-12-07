A small group of people gathered at the USS Arizona Mall Memorial on the UA campus on Dec. 7, 2019, to honor the 1,177 sailors and Marines who died on the battleship USS Arizona during the Japanese attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. The US declared war on Japan and the Axis powers the following day, precipitating the second World War in the 20th Century. The day's ceremonies also included the unveiling of the U.S. Coast Guard emblem on the walls of the Student Union Memorial Center and a 5K run.
The University of Arizona Libraries Special Collections has an excellent history of the battleship USS Arizona at https://speccoll.library.arizona.edu/online-exhibits/exhibits/show/uss-arizona/university-of-arizona-and-uss-