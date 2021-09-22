Some 200,000 Arizonans are getting $32 checks from the state. Here's why

Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, pushed to rescind it immediately. But with Gov. Doug Ducey's budget dependent on the revenues, she had to settle for a self-destruct date on the fee at July 1 of this year.

Simple enough.

But ADOT tacked the fee on the registration renewals that went out in June, even though those were actually for the period that began July 1 — after the fee expired. ADOT read the statute as allowing for that, said spokesman Doug Pacey.

Capitol Media Services brought that to the attention of Ugenti-Rita. She said that assessing the fee on registrations that take effect in the new fiscal year that began July 1 was never her intent.

"I cannot even believe that's their interpretation,'' she said. "You've already paid through the 30th. ... There's no support for their very advantageous interpretation.''

With ADOT refusing to budge, the senator brought out a bigger hammer.

She got language inserted into the new state budget to say that anyone whose vehicle registration expired on June 30 is not legally required to pay that $32 fee. And that law, which took effect on July 1, in turn forced ADOT to start writing checks to all the people who already had submitted and paid for their renewals.