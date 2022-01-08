Some call on University of Arizona to rethink in-person classes at semester's start

If the past is prologue, some fear those precautions may not be enough.

Learning pauses

Last fall, the UA reopened at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020. At the start of last semester, the delta variant — which typically causes more severe symptoms than omicron — had some faculty, staffers and students concerned about returning for face-to-face instruction.

Nonetheless, the UA moved forward with its reopening plans, just as it is this semester.

“We want students to learn, we want them to be safe, but we also want them to be supported,” said Emma Gomez, a career-track faculty member in the English department and member of the union.

Gomez recalls that last semester, as the delta variant surged, a lack of flexible teaching conditions created learning disruptions for her students who had to quarantine. She noticed that others were chronically absent. A few dropped out altogether. And many told her that just sitting in big classrooms with no certainty that their peers were vaccinated was enough to amplify pandemic-induced anxiety.