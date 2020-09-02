 Skip to main content
Some Coronado Forest areas closed after Bighorn Fire reopen

Some recreational areas along Catalina Highway have reopened, about six weeks after the massive Bighorn Fire was finally put out.

The fire started June 5 and burned about 120,000 acres in the Catalina Mountains by the time the Forest Service declared it fully contained on July 23.

The Forest Service reopened some recreational areas beginning Tuesday night.

Visitors can use the areas, but services like restrooms and trash pickup still are unavailable, officials said. Visitors are asked to clean up after themselves.

However, restrooms and trash services will resume at four recreation sites on Thursday, Sept. 3: General Hitchcock Campground, Inspiration Rock Picnic Area, Alder Picnic Area and Box Elder Picnic Area.

The order reopening some areas is expected to be in effect until Nov. 1, though changes can be made.

Now open

These are the recreational areas in the Coronado Forest that are now open to visitors:

• Soldier Trail

• Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista

• AZ Trail, east of Catalina Highway

• Molino Canyon Vista

• Molino Basin, day use

• Gordon Hirabayash, day use

• Bug Spring Trail

• Thimble Rock Vista

• Seven Cataracts Vista

• Cypress Picnic Area

• Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area

• Middle Bear Picnic Area

• General Hitchcock Campground

• Windy Point Vista

• Geology Vista

• Hoodoo Vista

• San Pedro Vista

• Sycamore Vista

• Aspen Vista

• Box Elder Picnic Area

• Inspiration Rock Picnic Area

• Alder Picnic Area

• Loma Linda Picnic Area

