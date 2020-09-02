Some hospitals across metro Tucson loosening visitor rules

Tucson Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital have each modified visitor policies this week and are now allowing loved ones to see those hospitalized during certain times.

It’s a shift from earlier this year when hospitals and medical centers stopped allowing visits because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“When people have medical issues, they need their loved ones, especially when they first arrive, when they need emergency care and on their day of discharge,” said Judy Rich, CEO of TMC HealthCare. “Those connections are vital to healing and recovery.”

TMC, at 5301 E. Grant Road, was already allowing patio or window visits since nearly all of the hospital’s rooms are on the ground floor and have access to a patio or window. About 125 people per day have visited that way.

The modified visitor policy started this week and includes the following changes:

In the emergency department, each patient can have one visitor once the patient has been put into a room. Visitors will need to wait in the visitor tent just outside of the emergency department until the patient has a room.

On the day of admission, patients in single rooms can have one visitor for a short “tuck in” time to assist with getting oriented to the room.

On the day of discharge, one visitor can be in the patient’s room to allow clinical staff to communicate home-discharge and follow-up instructions to the patient and support person. This is limited to patients who are discharging directly to home.