Some lanes of Interstate 10 to be closed overnight near Ruthrauff Road as part of interchange project

Motorists should expect overnight lane closures on Interstate 10 near Ruthrauff Road over the next two days due to road work.

Crews will close at least one lane in each direction between Ruthrauff and Prince roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The work is part of a two-year interchange project.

On Feb. 14, the I-10, Ruthrauff interchange will close while the following closures are put in place on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Crews will close Ruthrauff and El Camino del Cerro to all traffic between Highway Drive and Davis Avenue. Business entrances west of I-10 will also be closed.

All access ramps will be closed, except the westbound I-10 off-ramp to provide access to businesses along the frontage road.

Crews will change the eastbound I-10 frontage road into a two-way road south of Sunset Road and northwest of Prince Road.

Motorists should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.