You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Some lanes of Interstate 10 to be closed overnight near Ruthrauff Road as part of interchange project

Some lanes of Interstate 10 to be closed overnight near Ruthrauff Road as part of interchange project

This January 2020 file photo shows traffic on Ruthrauff Road near Interstate 10.

 Photos by Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star/

Motorists should expect overnight lane closures on Interstate 10 near Ruthrauff Road over the next two days due to road work.

Crews will close at least one lane in each direction between Ruthrauff and Prince roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The work is part of a two-year interchange project.

On Feb. 14, the I-10, Ruthrauff interchange will close while the following closures are put in place on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Crews will close Ruthrauff and El Camino del Cerro to all traffic between Highway Drive and Davis Avenue. Business entrances west of I-10 will also be closed.

All access ramps will be closed, except the westbound I-10 off-ramp to provide access to businesses along the frontage road.

Crews will change the eastbound I-10 frontage road into a two-way road south of Sunset Road and northwest of Prince Road.

Motorists should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News