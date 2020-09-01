Some Mount Lemmon recreation areas reopen

Some areas along Catalina Highway up to Mount Lemmon will open starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Forest Service officials said.
Most recreation areas between Tucson and Summerhaven were closed earlier this summer due to concerns about the potential for post-fire flooding and runoff issues.
The Coronado National Forest updated the safety closure Tuesday. The updated closure order will be in effect until November 1 or until it's rescinded, the forest service said.
People will be allowed to recreate in the newly opened areas but restrooms and trash service will not be available. Forest service officials ask that visitors clean up after themselves.
The following areas along the Catalina Highway were removed from the closure order:
• Soldier Trail
• Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista
• AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway
• Molino Canyon Vista
• Molino Basin Day Use
• Gordon Hirabayashi Day Use
• Bug Spring Trail
• Thimble Rock Vista
• Seven Cataracts Vista
• Cypress Picnic Area
• Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area
• Middle Bear Picnic Area • General Hitchcock Campground
• Windy Point Vista
• Geology Vista
• Hoodoo Vista
• San Pedro Vista
• Sycamore Vista
• Aspen Vista
• Box Elder Picnic Area
• Inspiration Rock Picnic Area
• Alder Picnic Area
• Loma Linda Picnic Area
Restrooms and trash services will resume at four recreation sites on Thursday, September 3:
• General Hitchcock Campground
• Inspiration Rock Picnic Area • Alder Picnic Area
• Box Elder Picnic Area
Forest officials are regularly assessing the order and some recreation areas, including Sabino Canyon, will remian closed, the forest service said.
Closures and opened areas can be found on the U.S. Forest Service's interactive map or call the Santa Catalina Ranger District office at 520-749-8700 for more information.
