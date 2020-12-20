Some Pima County employees told to stay home for three weeks to stop COVID-19 spike

Many Pima County employees will have to use leave or be put on furlough for the next three weeks as part of an effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 within county departments.

Starting Monday, Dec. 21, about 20 percent of the county's 7,000 employees will be under a stay-at-home order through Jan. 10, according to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

Pima County has reported more than 320 cases of COVID-19 among employees since the pandemic began in February. More than 60 of those cases have occurred in the last two weeks.

Employees who are not considered essential will be advised to use any available compensatory, pandemic, sick or vacation leave. Those who do not have leave available, or who run out during the stay-at-home plan, will be furloughed or may request a temporary assignment to another essential position in the county if they are qualified, which could include assignments such as contact tracing.

“The goal is to depopulate the buildings to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among employees and reduce their risk,” Huckleberry said. “Anyone who is considered nonessential or might be staying home could use all of their leave banks, and if they don’t have leave, we will make arrangements to have them work so they can get a paycheck.”

The decision to implement the stay-at-home order came from the County Administrator’s office and was reportedly not subject to approval by the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Each department was advised to submit stay-at-home plans last week, but it’s unclear exactly how many employees will take leave, who will be reassigned and who will be furloughed. Huckleberry said many employees were already scheduled to take leave over the holidays.