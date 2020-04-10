Some Pima County workers to get higher pay during coronavirus pandemic

Temporary COVID-19 premium pay to some essential Pima County employees who have unavoidable contact with the public, putting them at greater risk for developing coronavirus, has been approved by the Board of Supervisors.

Certain county employees will get $2 more per hour. That includes positions like deputies, corrections officers, animal care officers, medical service posts and front-line clerk positions with direct contact with the public.

“This is a proposal to pay any employee that is still considered essential and required to provide a public service where they do not have an opportunity to use social distancing or have adequate PPE,” said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

The pay will go into effect on April 12 and is likely to stay in place through June 30, the end of the fiscal year. It was not immediately disclosed how much the pay increase will cost the county.

Supervisor Ally Miller was the only board member to reject the proposal Thursday and expressed concern that many front-line workers, such as grocery store and medical employees, are not receiving special pay and that many people are out of work altogether.

“The premium pay troubles me because of the private-sector folks who are out of work. Their paychecks ended March 19 at 8 p.m,” she said. “They’re getting nothing, and I think this sends a really bad message to the community.”

In support of the proposal, Pima County Sherriff Mark Napier said that deputies and corrections officers are facing unique hazards and the job prevents effective social distancing.