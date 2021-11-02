Some Tucson school districts fill financial gaps with first round of new relief funding

Tanque Verde had been the lowest-funded district by ESSER in Pima County, with less than $800 per pupil by the end of the third allocation, according to information provided by the district.

"Big picture, it means that we’re going to get language arts curriculum that we haven’t had in over 20 years; we’re going to have 1:1 computers that are new enough that we can run everything we need for kids; and then we’re looking at some updates for classrooms, like ventilation," Hagerman said about how the district would invest the Plus-Up money.

Marana Unified, a district that initially imposed a mask mandate and then let it expire in late September, was not included in the list provided by the state. However, the district’s director of public relations said it was in line to receive an allocation.

“We were informed that we will be awarded it and are waiting for final contacts,” spokeswoman Alli Benjamin said in an email. “Our amount is right around $1 million.”

A Maricopa Superior Court Judge ruled in late September that Ducey’s state law barring schools from imposing mask mandates was unconstitutional. Still, that law seemed to affect at least one school district in Pima County.