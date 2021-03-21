Some Tucson snowbirds stayed through pandemic year, others did not return

The residents in the park no longer gather for knitting groups, potluck meals or games. There are outdoor activities such as golf, swimming and pickleball that do attract seniors to the safer settings. Seniors are taking precautions seriously, said Koller, explaining that she seldom goes out to eat at restaurants. The few times she has — she has eaten outdoors.

Some snowbirds did not return

This winter was different from past ones for Koller and other snowbirds. Many of their Canadian and some U.S. friends did not leave their cold country homes to bask in Arizona’s warm climate as they have done for years.

“Nine of my neighbors who are Canadian did not come this winter and friends from four U.S. states also did not come. And this is just from my end of the street,” said Koller.

Management from Voyager RV Resort did not say how many winter visitors stayed away this season.

Canadian visitors spend nearly $1 billion annually in Arizona says Tourism Economics, according to the Arizona Office of Tourism.

“We don’t have specific numbers yet, but preliminary data estimates that Canadian overnight visitation and spending both fell by about 60% from 2019 to 2020,” said Josh Coddington, a spokesman for the state tourism office.