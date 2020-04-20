Some Tucsonans plan to use their stimulus money to help others

When Tucson resident Regina Watkins noticed that her stimulus money appeared in her bank account, she wrote a check for $1,200 with her nephew’s name on it.

Her nephew, Paul Osantowski, and his girlfriend, Katie Bittner, were both laid off due to the pandemic and need the money more than she does, Watkins said. The couple has a newborn, a daughter who is about seven years old and two teenage sons.

The check is on its way to Michigan, where Osantowski’s family will be able to use it for groceries, to help with their house remodel or for anything else they might need, Watkins said.

Watkins is one of many Tucsonans who have chosen to donate their share of government funds to those in need.

Nancy “Nan” Standish said she planned to donate most or all of her stimulus money since she read about the federal bill that would send up to $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to married couples, plus an additional $500 for each child in a family.

Standish said she’s not rich but is financially stable and knows the money could be used to help local charities support families and children across Tucson.

“I feel that I’ve been so lucky and so blessed with what I have that I’d like to share it,” she said.

Standish hasn’t seen the $1,200 deposited in her account yet. When it arrives, she said, her plan is to donate it to three or four local charities.

There’s been a surge in donations in the days since the federal funds started to appear in people’s accounts, said Tony Penn, president and CEO of the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.