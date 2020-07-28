Some UA employees concerned about returning to campus with opening weeks away

As the University of Arizona heads toward the fall semester in less than a month, there are health concerns among employees about returning to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 6,000 people are now working around campus during the week as the school prepares to start in-person classes Aug. 24. That number is expected to grow as offices prepare for the influx of students in the weeks ahead.

Health safety measures have been put in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19, and to address concerns of those asked to come back, according to the UA. Those measures include: mask-wearing, enhanced cleaning procedures, and increased airflows in buildings.

But that hasn’t stopped cases from occurring, according to the administration.

“Although we have seen an increase in positive cases reported among employees and students on campus, in alignment with the clear community spread reported by the state, I am pleased that to date we have not had any evidence of the disease spreading within our workplaces, from one Wildcat to another,” Provost Liesl Folks wrote in an email to the UA community.

The university said privacy policies prevent it from releasing further information about cases affecting the UA community.

Some employees, including those within the Coalition for Academic Justice — a group of 500 faculty members, staff workers and graduate students — continue to voice concerns about returning to campus. The coalition’s recent results of a survey of 1,279 employees showed 67% are uncomfortable returning to their physical workplaces.