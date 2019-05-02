A man who allegedly killed his mother was arrested Wednesday along with his significant other to face first-degree murder charges, authorities said.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested Shane Martin, 41, and Marietta Hope Keeter, 29, in the 700 block of East Benson Highway at about noon. Detectives initially believed they fled to Carroll County, Arkansas, which is their last known residence, a department news release said.
Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a welfare call at a residence in the 4200 block of East Dover Stravenue.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found Julia Rankin, 73, deceased with obvious signs of trauma, the release said.
On Monday, detectives determined Martin and Keeter were suspects in the case and began their search for the pair.
They are each being held on a $1 million bond.
No further information has been released.