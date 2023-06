All lanes of Arizona 83, known as the Sonoita highway, reopened Saturday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation says.

The highway had been closed since Friday afternoon due to the Oak Fire.

The wildfire north of Sonoita, which started Friday, had burned an estimated 3,213 acres and was 60% contained as of Saturday, the most recent information provided by Coronado National Forest.

The fire was burning on national forest land as well as Bureau of Land Management and state lands.