Sonoran desert tortoise denied federal protection

After years of pressure and litigation from environmental groups, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is sticking with a previous stance that the Sonoran desert tortoise doesn't need federal protection from development, wildfires, drought or other environmental threats.
The wildlife service announced Monday that a comprehensive scientific review determined the tortoise isn't at risk of extinction in the foreseeable future, despite a wide range of threats to the animals and their habitat.
It said the tortoise's population numbers in the hundreds of thousands and that computer modeling indicates an estimated 49,222 square miles of suitable Sonoran desert tortoise habitat occurs in Arizona and Sonora, with 24% of that considered to be of high suitability.
Environmentalists who had sought the protection of tortoises expressed concern about the decision despite the service's assurances.
They said the tortoise's habitat is degraded by invasive species, livestock grazing, increased fire risk, housing developments, off-road vehicles, habitat fragmentation, and increased predation facilitated by human activities.
The wildlife service acknowledged many of these threats and said several, mainly development and drought, may increase over time.
But the species and its associated habitat are projected to remain at levels that don't threaten the Sonoran desert tortoise's survival, the service said.
"The service has found the Sonoran desert tortoise currently occupies much of its historical range where populations remain stable. ... Available survey data have not indicated systematic declines or extirpations," the service said in a news release.
The decision comes more than 13 years since two environmental groups first petitioned the federal wildlife agency to list the tortoise as endangered or threatened.
Over the years, the service has shifted its stance on the tortoise. It found in 2010 that its listing was warranted but precluded by higher priority species, then found in 2015 that a listing wasn't warranted.
The two groups, Western Watersheds Project and Wild Earth Guardians, sued the service in 2019 seeking to overturn the "not warranted" finding. In 2020, the service agreed in an out-of-court settlement to reconsider that conclusion — which led to Monday's decision reaffirming it.
"It’s hopeful news that the Service thinks the future is rosy for the Sonoran desert tortoise based on the agency’s modeling scenarios, and we certainly hope they are right,” said Cyndi Tuell, the Arizona and New Mexico director for Western Watersheds Project, in a written statement.
The tortoise's habitat remains "gravely threatened," said Tuell, who is based in Tucson.
The tortoises live in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona and in Sonora in Mexico. Adapted to arid environments, Sonoran desert tortoises spend most of their time in below-ground shelter areas, and their emergence into the open air is timed to the availability of resources such as precipitation or forage, the service said.
Their habitat typically consists of rocky slopes and washes that support shelter sites, the service said.
The service estimated the Sonoran desert tortoise not only occupies much of its historic range, but is "abundant" in Arizona and Sonora.
The agency's computer modeling projects future drought is expected to result in a negative growth rate for tortoise populations by the end of this century and likely declines in its overall abundance, the service said.
But the modeling found less than a 1% risk that by the end of the century, the tortoise will reach a state of quasi-extinction, in which a species population may be doomed to extinction even if individuals are still alive, the service said.
“A decision to forego ESA listing must be based on the best available science, and we will make sure the Service complied with that duty here,” said Joe Bushyhead, endangered species policy advocate for WildEarth Guardians, referring to the Endangered Species Act.
This decision relied on predictive modeling and other information not yet available to the public, he said.
More than 8,500 square miles of tortoise habitat are managed by the Bureau of Land Management for livestock grazing, and over 77% of grazing allotments occupying that land have 10-year permits that were renewed at least once without any analysis of the impacts to species like the tortoise, Tuell said.