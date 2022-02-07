Sonoran desert tortoise denied federal protection

The tortoise's habitat remains "gravely threatened," said Tuell, who is based in Tucson.

The tortoises live in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona and in Sonora in Mexico. Adapted to arid environments, Sonoran desert tortoises spend most of their time in below-ground shelter areas, and their emergence into the open air is timed to the availability of resources such as precipitation or forage, the service said.

Their habitat typically consists of rocky slopes and washes that support shelter sites, the service said.

The service estimated the Sonoran desert tortoise not only occupies much of its historic range, but is "abundant" in Arizona and Sonora.

The agency's computer modeling projects future drought is expected to result in a negative growth rate for tortoise populations by the end of this century and likely declines in its overall abundance, the service said.

But the modeling found less than a 1% risk that by the end of the century, the tortoise will reach a state of quasi-extinction, in which a species population may be doomed to extinction even if individuals are still alive, the service said.