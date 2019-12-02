The public is invited to the 22nd annual holiday concert performed by the Sons of Orpheus Male Choir to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The holiday concert begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway.
Admission is free with a donation of a nonperishable food item or monetary donation.
The concert will feature the Sons of Orpheus choir, students from the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and El Mariachi Tapatio.
Special guest performers include soprano Lindsey McHugh, tenor Jim Hogan and violinist Kai Skaggs.
This holiday tradition traces its roots to 1998 when the Sons of Orpheus choir was invited to perform at the White House.
The choir arranged a dress rehearsal at Berger Center, and a board member asked the food bank if it would like to make the concert a fundraiser. This event has raised more than $100,000 over the years for the food bank. Concert-goers may donate with food or monetary gifts at the door.
Online donations can be made at www.communityfoodbank.org/sons-of-orpheus. Print your receipt from your online donation and use that as your ticket.