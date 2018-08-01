When a former El Charro Cafe employee sent a surprise to the restaurant, El Charro President Ray Flores took his appreciation to social media.
A woman, who worked at the restaurant in the '90s, left an anonymous letter with $1,000 in cash for the Flores family — but the letter was actually an apology.
The letter reads:
"I worked for you as a waitress very briefly back in the 1990's, while a student at U of A. One of the waiters I worked with had encouraged me to 'forget' to ring in a few drinks a shift and pocket the cash. And for some stupid reason, I did it. I grew up in the church, I knew better. I hadn't stolen a dime before then, nor have I since. Thankfully, I was a terrible waitress and you all fired me before it could amount to more than a few hundred dollars total. It's been 20 years, but I still carry great remorse. I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology plus this money as a repayment plus 20 years of interest. May God forever bless you and your family."
Flores says the letter comes just two days after his mother, El Charro owner and chef Carlotta Flores, was robbed while grocery shopping. He says a man shoved her and stole her purse.
"She had been very down over that experience and then this kind act occurred," Flores wrote on Facebook.
Flores also said the restaurant will release an official announcement soon, regarding how they can use the money for "future good."