A wildfire north of Green Valley first discovered Monday afternoon has grown to more than 1,000 acres, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says.

Initially about 25 acres, the Soto Fire grew to about 500 acres by Tuesday afternoon and was just over 1,000 acres by Wednesday. It is about 30 percent contained.

State forestry officials initially warned that nearby structures were threatened Tuesday night, according to an update made to X, formerly known as Twitter. But no mention of a danger to structures was included in the most recent updates.

No cause for the wildfire has been given.