Southbound I-19 reopens after fatal crash near Sahuarita

One person was killed in a crash near Sahuarita on Friday morning, officials say.
The two-car crash happened near Interstate 19 near Duval Mine Road, south of Tucson, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Trooper Martin Sotelo.
The crash closed the southbound lanes of I-19 shortly after 8 a.m. The lanes have since reopened, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
A separate crash also caused delays in the area, Sotelo said. The single-vehicle rollover happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. The driver was not injured.
No further information has been released.