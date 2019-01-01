Snow continued to accumulate across portions of Southeast Arizona Tuesday morning, including a light coating in some parts of the Tucson metro area.

The National Weather Service says 0.4 inches of snow fell at the Tucson International Airport, with one inch at Saguaro National Park.

Summerhaven received 11 inches of snow, officials said. 

The precipitation will lessen through Tuesday morning and early afternoon as a storm moves across the area, weather officials said on a Facebook post.

Expect the storm to clear from the west to the east, officials said.

Snow on New Year’s Day in Sahuarita at 2800 feet

The clouds part to reveal snow above Pima Canyon on the Western end of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on Jan. 1, 2019, as seen from Oracle and Magee roads. Immaculate Heart High School is lower left.

A hiker walks along the Agua Caliente Wash as the clouds linger around the snowy Santa Catalina Mountains northeast of Tucson on Jan. 1, 2019.

Clouds hover below the peaks on the eastern reaches of the Santa Catalina Mountains northeast of Tucson on Jan. 1, 2019, following a New Year's Eve snow shower.
Star reader Jeffrey M. Dean shared this photo of a snow-covered Wasson Peak he took Tuesday morning.
