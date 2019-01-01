Snow continued to accumulate across portions of Southeast Arizona Tuesday morning, including a light coating in some parts of the Tucson metro area.
The National Weather Service says 0.4 inches of snow fell at the Tucson International Airport, with one inch at Saguaro National Park.
Summerhaven received 11 inches of snow, officials said.
The precipitation will lessen through Tuesday morning and early afternoon as a storm moves across the area, weather officials said on a Facebook post.
Expect the storm to clear from the west to the east, officials said.
Good morning from a snowy Summerhaven on Mt. Lemmon! A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect today. We've had 2 reports of 11" as of 8 am in Summerhaven. #azwx pic.twitter.com/22IoTX6qxu— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 1, 2019