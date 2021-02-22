Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation provides a safe place

Tax credit donations to the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation provide a welcome and safe space for LGBTQ+ youth in our community to be themselves, to find a family, and to find a voice at the foundation’s Thornhill Lopez Center on Fourth Avenue.

For 22-year-old Jojo, the center provides a welcome safe space away. Jojo comes to the center to find a place where they can be their authentic self. “Because of the center, I have found myself and found my voice. I know I will continue to grow and evolve with the support from SAAF,” Jojo says.

The programming at the center has provided them with a chosen family who they have always needed that includes other young people who have had similar experiences.

In the center’s sex positive, body-affirming environment, Jojo has taken charge of their sexual health, getting tested regularly for HIV and STIs. Jojo has become a youth leader and co-facilitates sex chats where they help educate their peers about sexual health. After being referred to prevention services, Jojo was able to get on a once-daily pill to prevent HIV to further take control of their sexual health. Jojo now refers other youth so they can improve their health and wellness, too. Jojo shares that their favorite programs include the youth leadership series focusing on suicide prevention and Black queer history.