Members of the Southern Arizona’s house delegation on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to pursue a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
“Today’s breaking news just rips another page out of the Trump playbook. Except this time, he must be held to account. Nobody is above the law, not even the President.”
— U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, Congressional District 2
“As Members of Congress we have the power and the responsibility to take action and proceed toward impeachment. I hope my Republican colleagues recognize the gravity of this moment and understand that their ongoing silence makes them complicit in Trump’s disdain of the rule of law and our democracy.”
— U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijlava, CD3
“The serious allegation that the administration withheld foreign aid from Ukraine in order to pressure their government into digging up dirt on a political opponent requires a prompt and thorough investigation.”
— U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, CD1
A request for clarification on the statement to O’Halleran’s office was not returned.