Members of the Southern Arizona’s house delegation on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to pursue a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump:

“Today’s breaking news just rips another page out of the Trump playbook. Except this time, he must be held to account. Nobody is above the law, not even the President.”

— U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, Congressional District 2

“As Members of Congress we have the power and the responsibility to take action and proceed toward impeachment. I hope my Republican colleagues recognize the gravity of this moment and understand that their ongoing silence makes them complicit in Trump’s disdain of the rule of law and our democracy.”

— U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijlava, CD3

“The serious allegation that the administration withheld foreign aid from Ukraine in order to pressure their government into digging up dirt on a political opponent requires a prompt and thorough investigation.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, CD1

A request for clarification on the statement to O’Halleran’s office was not returned.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Compiled by Joe Ferguson